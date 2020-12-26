Finding a wee bit of comfort in blogging. I don’t think I should have started the Netflix Korean horror during these wintry times…I left feeling spooked and cold.

Glad that Christmas is over. New Years is coming up, but I could care less. I wish it’d stay cold for longer. I wish it were sunny already. I feel cautiously optimistic but also small, very small. When I saw the burnt plastic hole in the microwave container, I saw myself. And I saw myself jolted awake into a cold sweat two nights ago. Melted plastic.It’s been eons, it feels, since I have written. I know it hasn’t been. It just feels that way. I completed my December art project, but lost steam in sharing it. I’m doing it en masse on social media, but I’ve lost the motivational juice. The holidays were better in theory. Anticipation.

Just feeling weird. Reflecting on the past, reflecting on the present. On disease and death and darkness. It’s all very dismal to contemplate. And yet it is so real. I refuse to sink, but sometimes it feels heavy. Of course, the sun will arise, and life will go on, but there are moments where you pause.

We watched Elf last night. That’s you, le beau said, as manic pixie Jovie stepped on screen. And when we watched a little grungy Korean actress skedaddle across her guitar to loud rock, he said, don’t get mad, but that reminds me of you. Why am I the manic pixie dream trope to you? I asked. To me, I said, you remind me of Will Ferrell–Elfo–elven characters.

I’m contemplating taking a break from social media in January 2021. We’ll see if I can go through on it. But I would like to. A breather. A pause. Maybe I’ll come up with an art challenge for the year. But maybe not. Years are long. It’s been a while since this time last year. Maybe a fast is what I need.