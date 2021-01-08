Double Exposed [Film Friday]

December 12th, 2020

I ended up picking a Murakami book—nothing wild—that started with a depressive narrator ruminating over death. Ruminating, because some people closest to him, people who he’d felt a special, unique bond to, had abruptly rid of him in their lives. He felt like an empty loner, a vessel, like he repelled everyone in his life. That’s what he concluded.

As he dated, the girl noted that he seemed to have blocked emotional channels, and that something was holding him back, and that this likely was. She urged him to confront these people after 15 years, find out where they were, and to speak to them.

So he goes out and plans to understand what, after all these years, happened, so that he can finally move past it and let go.

Meanwhile, his friends speaks to him about his father’s trip to the mountains, where he meets a man that explains the gift of death and the subsequent ability to see auras, be in tune consciously, and to simply expand in knowing. Afterwards, the narrator seems to see an astrally projecting friend.

He sets out to find the friends who had left him. He speaks with him. He shows up, unannounced, ready to just talk. The friend works at a car dealership. He’d been a smooth football player when they were friends. So he invites the narrator into his office. They talk about the passing of a friend.

