quick blog before bed. back to work tomorrow. ideas swirling around my head. grad classes kicking back up again, but sort of, not really, because it’s all virtual again.

long weekend. house shopping is difficult. having a million particular preferences makes it difficult. we thought we found a nice house until we saw the open backyard, exposed side, neighbor’s trump sign and additional “WE DON’T CALL THE POLICE” sign with a little image of a gun. across the street, babies sped through the elementary parking lot. K thru 2nd grade.

loving this new ipad as i’m discovering more and more creative apps. a prompt guided pseudo sketchbook. a doodle notebook with a forever expanding canvas and tons of digital markers. it’s a small creative haven. no cleanup, either. i’ll share my art here, i promise. i haven’t really been around to add and garnish this blog like a cute baked potato.

i pride myself for being able to make big decisions. i get myself in lots of trouble by not being able to make anything smaller than a big decision. i wavered for days on the proper ipad cover before finally deciding on one, then changing my mind. i did extensive research and still could not choose between covers. there were two. i wrote out pros and cons. i read hundreds of reviews. le beau broke the tie. rose gold. foldable. cover. i hope i like it: i love my apple products, i do.

otherwise…i think i should meditate. i feel like i’m on bicycle wheels and speeding away, although i don’t know towards what. just spinning wheels, spinning. i needed these last few days of no excessive video conferences to recharge. get my ducks in a row. peer at the syllabi and figure out what goes where and when and why. deep breath. i feel like i’m returning to normalcy.

i shall schedule out art posts tomorrow. 🙂 thanks for reading until here. hope you are doing okay, fellow reader.