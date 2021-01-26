From the Artchives

Sketchbooks. Scattered across my home. Black and pleathery. Brown, smooth. They lie in bookshelves, gathering dust. Some pages are filled with paint. Others are scratched out: frustration, collages, accidents.

I remember when I used to carry my sketchbooks everywhere with me. I’d rummage around for scraps, like perfume samples or old comics. Glue them in. Draw, paint, experiment. Then I would forget about them. The art, the books. It’s been this way for the past decade or so.

Recently, I began to digitize my sketch books. In an effort to revive old forgotten art, I’ve decided to start a From The Artchives project. On Sketchbook Saturdays, I’ll share a piece or two (or four or nine) from way back when.

Stay tuned.

