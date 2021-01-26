January 26, 2021

I seem to nurse a neverending headache.

Drifted off last night with two Alleves in my system, small oval light blue pills. Two more left in the small bottle.

We got frozen custard yesterday. Ran around the lake. Jump roped. I think it was vey serendipitous. A sign to…take it easy. Chain of events.

I feel like my brain has not felt very clear. I’m tired. I spend my days at work in endless meetings. It’s been about a month and I’m keeping my camera of when everyone else’s is on, not using the same background, and declining invites on occasion.

And the when the clock hits five, I dart on over to Le beau’s to run around. We take walks, lately in the nighttime, watch Arrested Development over dinner.

I read Pachinko when I have the time or draw on my iPad. I also do this during the day when I’m feeling fatigued and need a break.

I have been feeling very antisocial. There are waves where I go days, weeks, months without talking to anyone. I shrink into myself. I melt all presence. My face falls, my laugh falters. It’s exhausting simply being around others.

Normally this is okay. I decline invites and keep to myself. I hide. But I cannot do this as effectively in a virtual world. It tires me.

To protect myself and my energy, I will set some ground rules and boundaries. I’ll have time limits on how many interactions per day. I will politely say no. I will carve out space for my sanity. Defying social norms is discomforting, but it’s less discomforting than conforming and smiling when my face hurts from fake smiles.

Wednesday’s will be uncomfortable. I have the three hour graduate class. It’s a 5-8. But the professor doesn’t know who we are, and the classes are only once a week.

Maybe I’ll go back to journaling on here. It won’t be particularly interesting to read, but writing is soothing in it of itself.