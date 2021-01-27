Night Walks

Posted on by lu

It’s foggy and cool outside. We wear beanies to keep dry from the drizzle. The lake is calm. A mist hangs above the water, clings like quiet lint. A gaggle of ducks are all ducked into their chests, sleeping, napping, silhouettes in the night.

The reflections of the townhome blur by the lake. The lights are fuzzy. Thick rings. We walk, side by side, by the lamps and the townhome. We take our usual route by the houses and balconies, admire the homes here.

There is something so peaceful about late night walks.

