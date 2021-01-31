Thoughts of a raging introvert

Being alone is glorious. I don’t think I’ve had a full day to myself for a while, and that’s my fault, but it really only took a few hours of quiet solitude to remember how much I missed this.

Groups and bonding and fake smiles are overrated. One comment from last week rubbed me the wrong way: advice to an introvert to show up more to group activities. Okay. There’s always been a dichotomy between what society dictates–be out there–and what I would rather to –not be out there. I’m perfectly content talking to maybe one or two people, and then texting a handful of others, but generally keeping myself. Being alone is regarded with such distaste. And the coronavirus happened and the extroverts squirmed in their seats and darted out as soon as possible to spread disease.

So no, I won’t be changing myself. And if I decide to sit out on five hours of virtually pointless virtual activities, I will. And no, it’s not because I’m a work horse or anything, I am sitting on the couch, drinking matcha, and watching my guinea pigs. Solitude is comforting, is peaceful, is necessary to recharge. It’s already exhausting hearing people’s small voices come through my laptop speakers. I end up tuning people out entirely, at least in larger settings. It doesn’t mean I don’t befriend people. It means I don’t find value in group settings where it’s all chatter and pointless artificiality. To me, at least.