City Ruins [35mm Film]

February 2020. A warm day. I wore a black sweater and jeans. I looped on my fake earrings from Claire’s. I had bought them at the mall with an old friend. We’d tried them on a whim, and I liked the way they looked, even if they made my lobes scream after a few hours.

On this day, we drove into a city further north. Parked a ways from the square. In the shade, by the parking meter, it was cool. The streets here were empty. Le beau clinked in the coins and we set off.

We passed by shops, apartments, a yawning square. People milled about. Are you hungry? Yes. We found a place famous for their brunch. We weren’t the only ones with this idea: people snaked throughout brunch shop. We contemplated waiting around for an open table, but to no avail. So I suggested we order out, then eat by the fountains.

Later, as we crossed the street, a kermit-green car bounced its way to the stoplight, blasting Doja Cat. This was when she new on the scene, this bubblegum watermelon lady with long nails interviewing with a British man. This was before we stopped listening to her. We marveled at the car: the driver zipped off. A hundred yards out front, a party of motorcyclists zoomed off onto the street. They left a puff of smoke behind them.

This post is part of my Film Friday series, where I post 35mm images that I have taken and developed by hand.