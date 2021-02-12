Dear Pillotsky,

My imaginary cat. You’re curled up around my pajama pants right now. You’re staring blankly at the wall. To me, you’re lying still. To you, you’re eyeing a spider. You’re dancing with the fairies. You’re watching clouds drift in and out of consciousness.

I am not aware of all this. Instead, I am on Reddit, on the sub about astral projection, where they’re talking about their cats and how they saw their own cats in the astral.

It’s been over a year since I read Robert Monroe’s book on astral projection. As a nerd for science and spirituality, I was intrigued. And moved. And disturbed. I was in a fog for a few weeks afterwards. Things seemed to make sense. But also not.

But after a few months, at a friend’s, she found some sort of astrology reading (which I admittedly don’t believe in) that said remember you are a spiritual being in a physical body. There were two readings to that. You could emphasize being a spiritual being, and you could emphasize being in a physical body. Both were and are correct.

Still. It jolted me into remembering that it’s okay to sometimes get lost in the material and to pay attention to the road. The potholes. Don’t lose sight of the things and people in front of you.

Pillotsky, I find myself missing mundane moments. I miss standing in the checkout line of a hobby lobby, gouache paints in hand. I miss walking halfway across the empty parking lot in scorching hot weather because my legs are spindly and cold from overblown AC. I miss parking my jean shorts in the middle of a bookstore to read some book about god knows what. I miss reading for so long my eyes hurt and the sun is setting on the drive home.