Just when I thought I was done and had figured out my path, professionally and personally, I’m bitten by a bug of drive and restlessness. Plans and goals. My heart lights up at the thought of things I wouldn’t dream of achieving, and yet still hope to one day do. But I am still mired in lots of things, fear included. The warm lull of comfort is both familiar and dull. I wonder if this is it, if this is what it’ll always be. I know that I’m in a stage of life where I should still be learning, wondering, asking questions, and doing. But in twenty years, where will I be? And do I do anything to facilitate that in the meantime?

But as I apply for graduation from this Master’s program, I also wonder. This could be the end, really. Of education as I know it. I could leave the classroom and never look back. But I ended up reaching out to one of my favorite professors, who, ironically, wasn’t even from the psychology program, but rather, the business school. I did more statistics and data analysis and programming there than anywhere else. I enjoyed it. It was challenging, but I was up for it. Now I find myself coding data at work, even when I’m not asked to. (Learning pivot tables via DataCamp at a Korean church, latte in hand, was not for naught.)

Two years ago, this professor said, let me know when you’re ready for the academic career. I thought the whole idea was absolutely nuts. You know this is what people in academia do all day, right? He said. I said thanks, no thanks And I thought that I would never even let the thought cross my mind. A year later, I remembered the email. So I reached out on a shaky impulsive Sunday and asked about the research path. I’m not making any decisions, just tossing bread crumbs. See, I’m thinking that, if I don’t like a cup of juice, I shouldn’t buy all the punch.

I even went on Reddit to consult the Internet experts. I asked about this career path on Reddit. I mostly asked if or how people can contribute to the field at varying educational levels. And I also asked, in passing, to my boss, who studied this field, if going the next step was worth it, and he remarked, it depends on what you want to do with it. It is true. It isn’t worth it until the end goal is intrinsic and clear, far before the path has been embarked on.

And I have plenty of time to do soul searching. To learn. To absorb and reflect and decide on where to drive this engine. I sometimes feel as though the engine drives, but the car stagnates.

Objectively, this was where all my goals led up to. Really. Several years ago, I said, I want to pursue a graduate degree in psychology. It had never crossed my mind. I did well on a test, didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, and suddenly, psychology made sense. So I reentered school, took the needed courses, secured letters of recommendation, studied for the GRE in a cold Panera, applied for programs in the halls of Le beau’s school, was accepted to my first choice program based on location and tuition, interned, joined NASA, and was surrounded by psychologists every step of the way. This past month, my profile caught the eye of another psychologist/VP in the corporate setting, who hired me on in just a few weeks.

It all aligned. And here I am, about to be done with school for the rest of my life. I am almost at the finish line. I never have to run again. Ever. If I don’t want to. I can be done. And yet. And yet! I’m looking at near impossible goals. I’m aching to be tired again, when I haven’t been truly tired in a while. Why be tired? From now on, if I want, I can cruise. I can show up to work and learn. Job hop like all the millennials do and pander for titles and chase the paycheck until I eventually find fulfillment. Fulfillment. Wherever that is.

I know the most intelligent and healthy thing to do, right now, is to look ahead, but not lose sight of where I am. Be here now. Be here now. Be here now. It’s hard, because I’m the type who always wants to look ahead. That’s what happening right now: I’m looking ahead and wondering what comes next. And after that. And after that. My heart swells at times, then shivers. I will get where I’m going.