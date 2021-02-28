I am grateful for

February 27th, 2021
- Mango mojito dances in the kitchen.
- Technology, such as my iPad, to read books and watch Netflix on.
- Two guinea pigs who are so sweet and bring me joy.
February 26th, 2021
- A ceiling over my head – it stormed last night – the walls shook.
- Being able to work from home during the pandemic, and not being in a people-heavy industry.
- Having an education, which so many in the world do not have the opportunity to pursue.
February 25th, 2021
- My job and having a boss who took a chance on hiring a still-in-school graduate student. And he sent a small recognition note as well.
- Clean water to drink and use, especially during this time.
- The luxury of internet and virtual connectivity. Being able to log onto social media or google things without any thought to it.
February 24th, 2021
- Not having a ton of awful medical conditions. Being blessed to check a straight line down “No” at the doctor’s office when asked about chronic conditions…
- Having access to different types of foods. Being able to order Korean for lunch today, American BBQ yesterday, pizza the day before. Food is a privilege.
- The people who love me, who were offering to drive me to my appointment, just ’cause. For no real reason. Just to accompany me.