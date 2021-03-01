Think of your experiences at work as ethnographic research.

What, and who, are you observing? What are your impressions? What are questions you want to ask, answers you wish you had?

What are bubbling hypotheses?

Observe yourself.

As an active participant, a member of this society we call the workplace, what are your own thoughts?

What grinds your gears? What accelerates your heart? What are things you can’t quite put your finger on?

And how would you explore it?

It’s hard to ask questions about a social group without directly observing it. It becomes much easier when you’re a part of it.