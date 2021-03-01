I am grateful for

Posted on by lu

February 28th, 2021

  1. Potatoes! Potatoes are my favorite food (and final form).
  2. Le beau.
  3. Being able to safely wander a furniture store for fun.

February 27th, 2021

  1. Mango mojito dances in the kitchen.
  2. Technology, such as my iPad, to read books and watch Netflix on.
  3. Two guinea pigs who are so sweet and bring me joy.

February 26th, 2021

  1. A ceiling over my head – it stormed last night – the walls shook.
  2. Being able to work from home during the pandemic, and not being in a people-heavy industry.
  3. Having an education, which so many in the world do not have the opportunity to pursue.

February 25th, 2021

  1. My job and having a boss who took a chance on hiring a still-in-school graduate student. And he sent a small recognition note as well.
  2. Clean water to drink and use, especially during this time.
  3. The luxury of internet and virtual connectivity. Being able to log onto social media or google things without any thought to it.

February 24th, 2021

  1. Not having a ton of awful medical conditions. Being blessed to check a straight line down “No” at the doctor’s office when asked about chronic conditions…
  2. Having access to different types of foods. Being able to order Korean for lunch today, American BBQ yesterday, pizza the day before. Food is a privilege.
  3. The people who love me, who were offering to drive me to my appointment, just ’cause. For no real reason. Just to accompany me.

