Nothing gold can stay.

I find myself returning to the notion that “we are not our minds” over and over. Over and over. That the root of suffering is desire. That desire is linked to expectation. That expectation is a rigid structure that exists only in the mind. We choose to respond the way we do with the cards we are dealt. There’s a term for being able to separate the ego from circumstance: loving separation. Or maybe Enlightenment.

But to adopt those beliefs almost seems facetious. How fortunate do you have to be to chalk it up to your mind? When suffering is palpable, and disappointment is real, and illness is prevalent, how do you simply ohm it away?

Still. I identify too much with my mind. I find myself chasing my thoughts around like a dog and its tail. But there are sometimes quiet moments where I realize that all that is is the present moment. It’s the only real thing, the fleeting now. The past seems very real, and yet it is in our minds. Such is the case with the future. But if you tell someone who grieves the past or mourns the future, the psychology of time is very much real.

I used to wonder: am I unhappy in the present because I live the future? Or do I live the future because I am unhappy with the present? Maybe it was a combination of both. I am mildly dissatisfied many days, despite having all the reasons in the world to smile and be joyful. It’s a blip on the radar, I tell myself.

There are small moments in nature when it comes, then all at once.

What a lovely leaf, I thought. The ridges. The patterned sides. It seemed, as silly as it sounds, so natural. I marveled at it. Then I thought of myself. Of people. Something felt deeply unnatural about mankind. But no, a gentle nudge: you are just as much a part of nature as this leaf, with its perfectly chiseled sides.

And then the trees. To accept things as they are. It had been sometime in the winter. The leaves had turned red. My first thought was: how beautiful! And then it was: but it’s December. So the leaves shouldn’t be red. They seemed uglier momentarily. Then: you should not superimpose judgement. Appreciate and accept things for what they are. People included.

I repeat the poem by Robert Frost as I am walking by the dresser. I recall the sweet lilt. The cadence. Our balding seventh grade English teacher who moved us the way language moved him. I never meant to memorize the poem. Or Cherry’s face from The Outsiders. The words have slipped in the years since, and I try to recall the poem–

Nature’s first green is gold

Her hardest hue to hold

I forget the next few lines. Something about: if only so an hour. And then: Eden sank to grief. And then she something-something weeped. And the story or lesson or morale today. Was that nothing gold can stay.

Nothing gold can stay.

Sunsets used to move me. And this poem only solidified it further. I’d waste so much time chasing sunsets. Like we could clasp them in the palms of our hands. Many hours were wasted in pursuit of what surrounded us.

The purpose of the poem was to highlight how beauty is fleeting. And, it turns out, everything else. This, too, shall pass. But there are times when time herself seems to slough by. So I repeat to myself. Everything is temporary. Everything is temporary. Everything is temporary.