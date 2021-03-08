With graduate school winding to an end, I’m whiffing the scent of freedom. Because I am working full-time, grades and school seem pointless. Everything about academia was tactical. Research was a means to an end. Classes were a means to an end. Graduate school was a means to an end.

Now, I often forget I am in school. I have stopped going to classes (To be fair, I only have one). I have stopped paying attention. I have stopped doing anything more than scraping by, which, grade-wise, is fine. I have been getting A’s for the most part. Except in attendance.

It is a lot easier showing up for the 8-5 workplace. I wake up, log on, keep my video off (unless it’s one of our special team meetings and I muster up the energy to smile! you’re on camera.) Hop into meetings. Take a leisurely lunch from 12-1. Most days, I have time to rest. Then I promptly clock out at 5 PM. I’ve made it virtually impossible to reach me after 5 PM, because I shut my laptop and physically walk away. It is refreshing being compensated for my effort (work), rather than being punished for not putting in effort (school).

The only gripe I have is the excessive number of meetings in the working world. Corporate, government – they’re all at fault. I wrote about this earlier, but I’ve gone to lengths to take myself off useless projects, communicating this with my higher-ups later – having already decided I was not attending anymore. I also slot in time to work privately. I mostly keep my video and audio off, unless I am talking. I’ll be in a meeting of 10 bobbing heads, with mine as the sole muted one, video off. The cost of video-on is exhaustion, lost privacy, and irritation. The benefit is fake conformity, fake camaraderie. When the benefit is also a cost, there are no benefits whatsoever.

Everyone around me is getting vaccinated. There aren’t many around me, but those closest to me will have their first dose complete by the middle of this week. I suppose I’m up next. Still. It will be a very long time before I ever venture out in a crowd or restaurant. Even when I’m in relatively empty spaces, I’ll be wearing a bandana or gaiter, always hanging by the ear. I’d been an intense germaphobe before the pandemic. People around me had joked about my mannerisms–disapproved of how I reeled at coughers, glared at sneezers, and moved from the ostensibly ill. I only ever talked to people with sleeve covering my nose and mouth. I’d shut my eyes, too, if someone in front of me had contaminated the air with a heaving sneeze. This will not change. My general disgust towards sickness–infection and disease– will not subside, even post-vaccine.

The weather was too beautiful this weekend to not enjoy. I kept seeing lakes, bodies of water in my mind’s eye. I felt an odd craving to be close to water. On Saturday, I drove to one lake, sat on the grass and deck, and read Eckhart Tolle. Later, I drove le beau to the lake by his new place. Then I went to the larger lake, where we sat in the back of my SUV, trunk propped open, indie music playing. Le beau saw my infectious ambition weeks ago, as I possibly eyed more school. But with my recent attitudes towards living in the now, I’ve put the notion of ‘school’ on hold.

But I still have an insatiable appetite to share the gospel of Industrial-Organizational Psychology. I’m considering designing content – blurbs – on Instagram and LinkedIn, where I can talk about interesting research findings and theories in the field. I dislike getting lost in the sauce of jargon. So I want to share concepts that are interesting and relevant to me and others, particularly, those who aren’t in the field. I’m thinking of starting small. Brainstorming ideas here and there. Designing smaller pieces. We’ll see how it goes.