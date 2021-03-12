Flash in Blue [35mm Film]

I found my parents’ old Canon Snappy LX while decluttering the house. It was in zipped up in a matching camera bag. I yelped in excitement. A year later, I bought my first roll of color film to shoot with. Fujifilm Superia.

There was lots of trial and error. I picked up on best shooting conditions. Shoot further away, about six feet from the subject. Photograph in brighter conditions – sunlight is best. Make sure people aren’t too far from the frame, otherwise, they won’t be clear.

Since first discovering the camera, I’ve toyed around with colors and hues and textures. After accidentally opening a canister and exposing it to light, I rolled it back into the camera. I didn’t know what else to do with it. Double-exposed, the photos turned out blue.

This post is part of my Film Friday series, where I post 35mm images that I have taken and developed by hand.