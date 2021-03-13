Maybe maybe maybe

I don’t want to jinx it, but I’ll jinx it anyways.

We found a swanky luxury high-rise with the lake view we’ve coveted forever. Balcony galore and everything. There’s a bar area, a long walkway, windows swarming the walls. It was only on the fifth floor, but it’s been so long since I’ve been on anything other than a second floor that I felt dizzy. So a part of me is still apprehensive about living so high up, even though several years ago, I happily lived on a “lower” ninth level.

I’m scared and thrilled at the prospect of maybe living here. I’ve whipped out my fanciest interior design dreams. They screamed city, which I figured I would avoid. But this is as close as we will get to nursing suburban city dreams. So let’s dream. It’s honestly kind of terrifying to think that we might just share a place that looks like it’s been ripped right out the movies. I figured we would never live in such a place. I barely gave it a glance when we visited. It was too big, too high, and too expensive, I said.

But maybe… maybe we will live there? Maybe… soon? We have to wait until Monday for the transfer and application to go through, though. So there are hurdles. If it’s not meant to be, it won’t be. Still. I keep thinking of the lake large I kept seeing in my mind the other day. I hope the din won’t be unbearable. I hope all will be well.

It might be a new stage in my life as I finish graduate school, continue working full time, and move into this movie-esque space. Maybe!