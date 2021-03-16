March Diaries

March 16th, 2021

It’s late. I should be sleeping. The boss is back at work tomorrow after vacation. We have a morning meeting. This past week, I went to few, if any, meetings at all. I basked in it. Each week, time not wasted in meetings is a small, glorious win.

One week later, I think I can say that the surgery was a success. It was a minor procedure, but I was still very apprehensive. He had excellent reviews, hundreds of them, and I can see why. Before he cut my skin open, he asked me for music to play, and for some reason, I suggested Modest Mouse. It just felt right. Modest Mouse? He liked that band. So he played one of their songs on his phone as he went straight to work, slicing and sewing. Meanwhile, we made conversation and I peppered him with questions.

It’s been a roller coaster of a quarter-year. There’s been speculation, goals, reflection, hopes, fears, uncertainty. And yet, as I often marvel, it wasn’t real. The things we were anxious about–they never happened. The things we worried about–they never happened. We spent precious present moments feeling tangled about the future, about mental constructs on what might be. We forgot that all that is is now. The conversations led us to where we are now. And there is value in that. But it’s funny how our mind dramas are so entangled in the intangible.

Presence, This is a difficult concept to grasp when I am unhappy. When I am fearful or irritated, it’s nearly impossible to take myself out of my mind to find peace in the moment. But maybe I’m trying too hard. Maybe it’s not about aggressively capturing peace, like a butterfly crushed in your palm. Maybe it’s more about acceptance. Making a choice in the moment: avoid, change, or accept. Breathing in, breathing out. Breathing in, breathing out.

I finished a book today. Maybe You Should See Someone. A therapist writing about her patients and her own therapist. Life, death, disease, love. Her stories. The connections. The psychology. Her trainings It made me think of V. All of it made me think of V, to be honest.