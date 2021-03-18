March Diaries

March 18th, 2021

I realize I’m a true hermit crab when, after all the isolation of 2020, after going 370+ days of not speaking to friends, I find myself wanting nothing more than a solo cabin in the woods. In my mind, it’s by a lake, miles and miles away from the nearest non-related human being.

I have been envying ranches lately – dreaming of farms – imagining an idyllic life where I’d have sheep and cows and pigs and hens for company. And I would read by a body of water and write in the woods and, aside from the few people in my life, be so gloriously alone, I’d never leave. Except for emergencies. And groceries. But maybe even that would come delivered in this sort of dream scenario.

Maybe I’ll just buy a patch of land and build my own house, I tell Le beau. Or I’ll find some empty home in the French countryside miles away from the city. I’ll hunker down in solitude forever and ever, occasionally moved by the kindness I’ll hear about in books or the news. I’ll be so far removed from the din, pollution, hatred, fear, disgust, disease, politics, and norms of regular society.

Being around people is not my thing. It is not my thing. I can’t handle it virtually; I can’t handle it physically. It is not my thing. If I could be even more alone, if I could be even more left alone, I’d choose that in a heartbeat. I don’t know how my isolationist genes were carried down this far, but maybe it was because of how I’ve tried masking it over the years. Deep down, though, I crave solitude and anonymity. Maybe one day.

March 16th, 2021

It’s late. I should be sleeping. The boss is back at work tomorrow after vacation. We have a morning meeting. This past week, I went to few, if any, meetings at all. I basked in it. Each week, time not wasted in meetings is a small, glorious win.

One week later, I think I can say that the surgery was a success. It was a minor procedure, but I was still very apprehensive. He had excellent reviews, hundreds of them, and I can see why. Before he cut my skin open, he asked me for music to play, and for some reason, I suggested Modest Mouse. It just felt right. Modest Mouse? He liked that band. So he played one of their songs on his phone as he went straight to work, slicing and sewing. Meanwhile, we made conversation and I peppered him with questions.

It’s been a roller coaster of a quarter-year. There’s been speculation, goals, reflection, hopes, fears, uncertainty. And yet, as I often marvel, it wasn’t real. The things we were anxious about–they never happened. The things we worried about–they never happened. We spent precious present moments feeling tangled about the future, about mental constructs on what might be. We forgot that all that is is now. The conversations led us to where we are now. And there is value in that. But it’s funny how our mind dramas are so entangled in the intangible.

Presence, This is a difficult concept to grasp when I am unhappy. When I am fearful or irritated, it’s nearly impossible to take myself out of my mind to find peace in the moment. But maybe I’m trying too hard. Maybe it’s not about aggressively capturing peace, like a butterfly crushed in your palm. Maybe it’s more about acceptance. Making a choice in the moment: avoid, change, or accept. Breathing in, breathing out. Breathing in, breathing out.

I finished a book today. Maybe You Should See Someone. A therapist writing about her patients and her own therapist. Life, death, disease, love. Her stories. The connections. The psychology. Her trainings It made me think of V. All of it made me think of V, to be honest.