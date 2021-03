But I know we must live, and to live well, we must have. But there must be a balance, knowing we cannot carry any of these things with us.

In the end, we only carry our souls. And in our souls, love and growth. Our essence is all that is and all that will remain. While earthly pleasures are wonderful (and necessary, in my small hedonistic opinion) to have, there is a balance to be struck. Survival versus indulgence, indulgence versus obsession.