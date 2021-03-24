March Diaries

March 24th, 2021

She had marvelously round eyes. And a sweet lilting voice. But it was her eyes that were so distinctive. They were almost as tall as they were wide. She had a sort of quiet bubbly lightness about her. And she was in my art class.

There was a boy in my literature class. It was called experimental journalism. He had a deep British voice. He was the adopted son of someone connected with Formula 1. And I didn’t know what the Grand Prix was or why they didn’t pronounce the x but it turns out his story was a big deal. Because it was Formula 1.

I rewatched Alan Watts again. I didn’t know, or forgot, he was Buddhist. The message rang clear. My art professor had shown it to us, the video. We spend all our time looking ahead for that thing, that thing, forgetting that life was in the music. After all, we don’t listen to music waiting for the end.

March 21st, 2020

It amazes me that I’m doing the exact same thing on a Saturday night as I would be doing at age 10. We’re recording ourselves singing to the Harry Potter puppet video that went viral when we were snot-hurtling boy-girl-crushing cologne-waving beasts of smelly adolescence.

March 19th, 2020

8:14 PM

I fees general urge to be anywhere, anywhere but where I am, except that I often carry this with me wherever I go. A general unease. Although today was more pleasant than previous days.

Listening to the psychedelic chill playlist on Spotify inspired me. Suddenly, I want to make animations again, the way I did in 2017. I used to animate on a regular basis. I had been taking a digital media class, and I loved it. The courses I took in college fed my creative little soul. They inspired newfound love–and ability to partake in–film, comics, animations, and more.

Graduate classes are more cut and dry. I think they look good on paper, and they go towards the field, but many of the skills I use at work were developed outside of school. Reddit helped. I remember, during winter break, feverishly taking classes on DataCamp. Taking classes on pivot tables, vLookups. I wouldn’t be where I am, set the goals I did, without that subreddit.

I’m still uncertain as to whether I will pursue a PhD in the near future. While the thought of research and teaching excite me (and I contemplate research ideas on a painfully regular basis) I don’t know if I have it in me to go back to school. Not now, at least. And the notion of considering my past GPA, which I cared progressively less and less about, is not enticing.

And working virtually is a dream come true. It is, admittedly, easy. Easy. I have time in the day to make coffee, read, write, relax, think, all the while contributing to work. I’m more productive when I have the space to breathe. I can’t cram and do things correctly. And I’m a lot happier, obviously, when I can do what I want while still working.

I am addicted to my iPad. With the Libby app, I have been downloading new books, and finishing old ones, at a terrifying rate. I’ll probably do a monthly book roundup later.

March 18th, 2021

I realize I’m a true hermit crab when, after all the isolation of 2020, after going 370+ days of not speaking to friends, I find myself wanting nothing more than a solo cabin in the woods. In my mind, it’s by a lake, miles and miles away from the nearest non-related human being.

I have been envying ranches lately – dreaming of farms – imagining an idyllic life where I’d have sheep and cows and pigs and hens for company. And I would read by a body of water and write in the woods and, aside from the few people in my life, be so gloriously alone, I’d never leave. Except for emergencies. And groceries. But maybe even that would come delivered in this sort of dream scenario.

Maybe I’ll just buy a patch of land and build my own house, I tell Le beau. Or I’ll find some empty home in the French countryside miles away from the city. I’ll hunker down in solitude forever and ever, occasionally moved by the kindness I’ll hear about in books or the news. I’ll be so far removed from the din, pollution, hatred, fear, disgust, disease, politics, and norms of regular society.

Being around people is not my thing. It is not my thing. I can’t handle it virtually; I can’t handle it physically. It is not my thing. If I could be even more alone, if I could be even more left alone, I’d choose that in a heartbeat. I don’t know how my isolationist genes were carried down this far, but maybe it was because of how I’ve tried masking it over the years. Deep down, though, I crave solitude and anonymity. Maybe one day.

March 16th, 2021

It’s late. I should be sleeping. The boss is back at work tomorrow after vacation. We have a morning meeting. This past week, I went to few, if any, meetings at all. I basked in it. Each week, time not wasted in meetings is a small, glorious win.

One week later, I think I can say that the surgery was a success. It was a minor procedure, but I was still very apprehensive. He had excellent reviews, hundreds of them, and I can see why. Before he cut my skin open, he asked me for music to play, and for some reason, I suggested Modest Mouse. It just felt right. Modest Mouse? He liked that band. So he played one of their songs on his phone as he went straight to work, slicing and sewing. Meanwhile, we made conversation and I peppered him with questions.

It’s been a roller coaster of a quarter-year. There’s been speculation, goals, reflection, hopes, fears, uncertainty. And yet, as I often marvel, it wasn’t real. The things we were anxious about–they never happened. The things we worried about–they never happened. We spent precious present moments feeling tangled about the future, about mental constructs on what might be. We forgot that all that is is now. The conversations led us to where we are now. And there is value in that. But it’s funny how our mind dramas are so entangled in the intangible.

Presence, This is a difficult concept to grasp when I am unhappy. When I am fearful or irritated, it’s nearly impossible to take myself out of my mind to find peace in the moment. But maybe I’m trying too hard. Maybe it’s not about aggressively capturing peace, like a butterfly crushed in your palm. Maybe it’s more about acceptance. Making a choice in the moment: avoid, change, or accept. Breathing in, breathing out. Breathing in, breathing out.

I finished a book today. Maybe You Should See Someone. A therapist writing about her patients and her own therapist. Life, death, disease, love. Her stories. The connections. The psychology. Her trainings It made me think of V. All of it made me think of V, to be honest.