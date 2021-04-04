April Diaries

April 4th, 2021

I. Am. Tipsy. We had our first honorary dinner tonight at the table we set up. Courtesy of IKEA. I plan to stain it with steel wool and vinegar later to match the trendy modern grey that adorns our apartment.

This morning, as I took a shower, I was hit with the icy blue cool of quiet luxury. The brand new tub, handles, walls. Smooth pattern of tile. No grime or evidence of any human touch, except for the slightly slipshod nature of the grout. But otherwise. Bathed in fresh newness. Sweet pomegranate.

Later in the morning, I set up my bed so it would look a little better, a tad more high-end, and threw a large white down over it all. Last night, I was chilly, and my blankets were too short. So I converted the old blanket into a mattress topper.

In the afternoon, we assembled the IKEA table. I staked out a spot to find the mystery cigarette smoker, to no avail. But the table looked good. Then we wiped down all the floors with a Swiffer.

Hard to believe I have work tomorrow. I am so tipsy turvy woozy.

April 3rd, 2021

And just like that, we have moved in! The living room, initially small upon our first viewing, expands in the night with empty space. My room is cozy, my bathroom is large, and the closet has so much space that I plan to convert half of it into a nook, complete with a bean bag and reading shelf.

Also, for the first time, I have a real bed! Well, an upholstered bed. I am admittedly intoxicated by the look and feel of hotels, of the swift cleanliness.

April 2nd, 2021

Five years ago, I sat at my living room couch, surrounded by moving boxes. I was, similarly, typing into the ether. Blogging. About the dust. The din. The emptiness. The ripped poster left behind, torn in the trash. The broken microwave that crushed into a thousand shards and cut my finger three times until I finally wheeled it out and left a sign for the trash.

No, that timeline was wrong. That was two years later.

Anyways. I’m filled with the same sense of substance. The deliriousness of staying awake 32 hours on a flight. Blue light flooding the cabin. Blue light flooding my eyes.

Right now it is almost midnight and we are wheeling our belongings into our cars. In the darkness. My hair is drying and I’ve been awake for over twelve hours, which is usually when I start to lose steam. But I’ve been on a recent high lately. Heightened creativity. Budding obsession. Decreased need for sleep.

“You’re like a bat! You flutter and fly away in the evening,”