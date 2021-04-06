April Diaries

April 6th, 2021

Right now, we’re listening to jazz classical. I just made orange herbal tea. It’s been my latest tea-of-the-day. I spent the summer drinking iced passion fruit tea, the fall drinking matcha lattes, and now, in the spring, orange tea.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, I am as much of a germaphobe as he, and he is as much of a germaphobe as I. Except that it rears its head in different ways. I have always been particular about dirt, grime and infectious creatures. Viruses, bacteria, the like. I’m terrified of bacterial infections. I avoid salads, cookie dough, meat that’s been sitting out for 2+ hours. I avoid spinach, sanitize my phone daily, wrap up small wounds.

I’m even more terrified of viruses, which I’ve probably mentioned on here- I got a lot of flack of that right before COVID-19 hit, and now it’s become a grim, prescient tale. My friends made fun of me for wandering around with my nose and mouth tucked into my shirt. My family bellowed that it was unrealistic and antisocial to sprint from coughers in public. Le beau chastised me for dramatically turning away from restaurant sneezers.

Le beau, on the other hand, is particular about human germs. Unseen germs. Hand germs, unfamiliar germs, outside germs. So it’s a grand meeting of the germaphobes, who both revile the invisible enemies that surround us. But these enemies sometimes take slightly different forms. His germaphobia amplifies mine, and, I suspect, mine his. On the bright side, our home should be spick and span.

We’re baking lasagna right now. I’ll pop in the broccoli afterwards. I made bacon, eggs and potatoes for brunch. The bacon burned. Sweet bacon scent clung to the air. I opened all the windows and balcony door in an effort to sway the bacon smell out. It eventually subsided after a few hours, but not quickly enough.

Also, I am fully vaccinated! I should have started out this post with that news. I am fully vaccinated. In two weeks, I should have the proper antibodies to fight against COVID-19, god forbid I ever catch it. Still. I will not be going out unmasked in public; I will still be avoiding people. But that’s as much a desire to avoid the virus as it is to avoid people in general. The second someone whispers “back to offi…,” I’ll be shooting off applications at the speed of light.

I am reading The Goldfinch on Libby. I finished 1Q84 a few days ago, then Ghosts, then the Power of Now. All on my iPad. I carry her around like she’s royalty. I brushed off some grey marks on her.

It’s coming out to be a peaceful day. I’ll continue to rest and lie low, lest I have any obvious side effects. I hope I don’t.

April 4th, 2021

I. Am. Tipsy. We had our first honorary dinner tonight at the table we set up. Courtesy of IKEA. I plan to stain it with steel wool and vinegar later to match the trendy modern grey that adorns our apartment.

This morning, as I took a shower, I was hit with the icy blue cool of quiet luxury. The brand new tub, handles, walls. Smooth pattern of tile. No grime or evidence of any human touch, except for the slightly slipshod nature of the grout. But otherwise. Bathed in fresh newness. Sweet pomegranate.

Later in the morning, I set up my bed so it would look a little better, a tad more high-end, and threw a large white down over it all. Last night, I was chilly, and my blankets were too short. So I converted the old blanket into a mattress topper.

In the afternoon, we assembled the IKEA table. I staked out a spot to find the mystery cigarette smoker, to no avail. But the table looked good. Then we wiped down all the floors with a Swiffer.

Hard to believe I have work tomorrow. I am so tipsy turvy woozy.

April 3rd, 2021

And just like that, we have moved in! The living room, initially small upon our first viewing, expands in the night with empty space. My room is cozy, my bathroom is large, and the closet has so much space that I plan to convert half of it into a nook, complete with a bean bag and reading shelf.

Also, for the first time, I have a real bed! Well, an upholstered bed. I am admittedly intoxicated by the look and feel of hotels, of the swift cleanliness.

April 2nd, 2021

Five years ago, I sat at my living room couch, surrounded by moving boxes. I was, similarly, typing into the ether. Blogging. About the dust. The din. The emptiness. The ripped poster left behind, torn in the trash. The broken microwave that crushed into a thousand shards and cut my finger three times until I finally wheeled it out and left a sign for the trash.

No, that timeline was wrong. That was two years later.

Anyways. I’m filled with the same sense of substance. The deliriousness of staying awake 32 hours on a flight. Blue light flooding the cabin. Blue light flooding my eyes.

Right now it is almost midnight and we are wheeling our belongings into our cars. In the darkness. My hair is drying and I’ve been awake for over twelve hours, which is usually when I start to lose steam. But I’ve been on a recent high lately. Heightened creativity. Budding obsession. Decreased need for sleep.

“You’re like a bat! You flutter and fly away in the evening,”