April Diaries

April 8th, 2021

Honey and coffee and a book on the balcony.

It’s cool outside. I’ve been cursed with the love for fresh air and relentless spring allergies. A heavy-footed man resides in the apartment unit above us. There’s an odd intimacy to knowing where he is and what he does as he trods from the kitchen to the dining. What are you eating today, kind sire?

Although the balcony does not directly face the lake, the side of it does. And the side has a quiet backing that, from certain angles, renders you invisible to passer-by’s below. It’s my favorite little nook.

I would go outside by the benches and lake, but it doesn’t feel safe enough outside to do so. If I do venture outside, I have to dress like the maniacal Louise Belcher in her hoodie, with a black gaiter and dark shades. After the pandemic, I will probably stick to the same anonymity outfit, which I relish in. I peer at others peering at me, scare the small child by the IKEA drawers.

And lastly, I have decided not to read the cat poetry book by Bokowski, Kurt Vonnegurt, or The Goldfinch, because my attention span is notoriously fickle. I am reading Ann Patchett’s short non-fiction pieces instead. I remember when I wanted desperately to work in journalism. It was my dream to be a journalist, but that eventually changed. Now here I am, working in an Organizational Psychology-adjacent position instead, and for an Organizational Psychologist as well.

April 6th, 2021

Right now, we’re listening to jazz classical. I just made orange herbal tea. It’s been my latest tea-of-the-day. I spent the summer drinking iced passion fruit tea, the fall drinking matcha lattes, and now, in the spring, orange tea.

We’re baking lasagna right now. I’ll pop in the broccoli afterwards. I made bacon, eggs and potatoes for brunch. The bacon burned. Sweet bacon scent clung to the air. I opened all the windows and balcony door in an effort to sway the bacon smell out. It eventually subsided after a few hours, but not quickly enough.

Also, I am fully vaccinated! I should have started out this post with that news. I am fully vaccinated. In two weeks, I should have the proper antibodies to fight against COVID-19, god forbid I ever catch it. Still. I will not be going out unmasked in public; I will still be avoiding people. But that’s as much a desire to avoid the virus as it is to avoid people in general.

I am reading The Goldfinch on Libby. I finished 1Q84 a few days ago, then Ghosts, then the Power of Now. All on my iPad. I carry her around like she’s royalty. I brushed off some grey marks on her.

It’s coming out to be a peaceful day. I’ll continue to rest and lie low, lest I have any obvious side effects. I hope I don’t.

April 4th, 2021

I. Am. Tipsy. We had our first honorary dinner tonight at the table we set up. Courtesy of IKEA. I plan to stain it with steel wool and vinegar later to match the trendy modern grey that adorns our apartment.

This morning, as I took a shower, I was hit with the icy blue cool of quiet luxury. The brand new tub, handles, walls. Smooth pattern of tile. No grime or evidence of any human touch, except for the slightly slipshod nature of the grout. But otherwise. Bathed in fresh newness. Sweet pomegranate.

Later in the morning, I set up my bed so it would look a little better, a tad more high-end, and threw a large white down over it all. Last night, I was chilly, and my blankets were too short. So I converted the old blanket into a mattress topper.

In the afternoon, we assembled the IKEA table. I staked out a spot to find the mystery cigarette smoker, to no avail. But the table looked good. Then we wiped down all the floors with a Swiffer.

Hard to believe I have work tomorrow. I am so tipsy turvy woozy.

April 3rd, 2021

And just like that, we have moved in! The living room, initially small upon our first viewing, expands in the night with empty space. My room is cozy, my bathroom is large, and the closet has so much space that I plan to convert half of it into a nook, complete with a bean bag and reading shelf.

Also, for the first time, I have a real bed! Well, an upholstered bed. I am admittedly intoxicated by the look and feel of hotels, of the swift cleanliness.

April 2nd, 2021

Five years ago, I sat at my living room couch, surrounded by moving boxes. I was, similarly, typing into the ether. Blogging. About the dust. The din. The emptiness. The ripped poster left behind, torn in the trash. The broken microwave that crushed into a thousand shards and cut my finger three times until I finally wheeled it out and left a sign for the trash.

No, that timeline was wrong. That was two years later.

Anyways. I’m filled with the same sense of substance. The deliriousness of staying awake 32 hours on a flight. Blue light flooding the cabin. Blue light flooding my eyes.

Right now it is almost midnight and we are wheeling our belongings into our cars. In the darkness. My hair is drying and I’ve been awake for over twelve hours, which is usually when I start to lose steam. But I’ve been on a recent high lately. Heightened creativity. Budding obsession. Decreased need for sleep.

“You’re like a bat! You flutter and fly away in the evening,”