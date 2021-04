Wanting to do many creative things all at once. Share film. Shoot film. Develop film. Sort photography. Share photography. Make photography. Produce art. Sketch in book. Draw on iPad. Countless things I want to do, and then not doing any. Or maybe one of the ten things, but haphazardly. Slowly eeking out photos from over a year ago, just because. Just because I want to.

This post is part of my From The Artchives series, where I share digitized sketchbook art from several years ago.