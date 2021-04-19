If I don’t write I might explode

So I’m here to say that I’m writing and I haven’t exploded and I made my first happy acrylic pour this afternoon. I’ve been feeling a bit manic about art, this time, canvas paintings, acrylic pours. I’ve tried for years to do abstract art well but failed. I think I know what to do.

Also, I may turn to you, WordPress, as a place to microblog. There are more small nuggets than big bloated posts nowadays. It’s also that my muse and obsession this time around is art. I started a new art project where I illustrate and animate album covers to songs I have loved and love and am beginning to love.