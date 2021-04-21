big time feels

we stayed up tonight to watch big time adolescence on hulu.

big time adolescence was beautiful and –well–sad. i didn’t expect it to be. it echoed like a hodgepodge: of books, friends, movies. like perks of being a wallflower. like catcher in the rye. like us. and yet, it was, all at once, uniquely itself.

there is something so striking and moving and poetic about the bildungsroman. pete davidson made me think of old friends. dancing friends whom we swarmed. who glittered. who did things like drink alcohol and do drugs and have sex at horrifyingly precocious ages. as we all grew up, friends gnarled into rock band prison baby family drop outs by 18, aged by adolescence, grown into life.

i remember the kids who craved that sort of acceptance. they bought snacks and gave money just to fit in, if only momentarily. they were taken advantage of. kindness stepped on, matted down like rugs.