there’s blue paint under my fingernails

blue paint on my knees

as i go through old art

i’m dismayed by all the art i made

and how dissatisfied i am with it

i made so much

and produced so little

it’s embarrassing

but maybe all this time i had put this unnecessary pressure on myself to make good art

when not much of it was very good anyways

the good stuff is few and far in between

maybe it’s just a numbers game

the more you draw

the more likely that one of them is good

so maybe i’ll do that

draw more

i’ve been on one of my highs

i probably already mentioned this

it comes and goes in waves

sometimes i cling to books

other times it’s film

other times it’s music

and this time it’s art

traditional art

modern art

acrylic pour art

it’s all i’ve been able to think about

in my frenzy i bought six canvasses and maybe twenty tubs of paint

and a set of acrylics i didn’t need

and a set of acrylics i probably did

i bought new oil pastels

and brought my watercolor sketchbook

all i want to do is make make make

make art make art make art

i wish my frenetic creative frenzies lasted

i wish they didn’t disappear as quickly as they appeared

but when it happens, i know i need to harness the energy

and do as much as i humanly can

channel the energy into blue knees, five hours bouts

so that one day i’ll dig thru the piles

find a thing or two i like

i should, shouldn’t i?

i wonder how long this will last

hopefully long enough to decorate my room

i want to create a gallery wall of old artwork

if i can find any good ones…..

maybe i’ll stick to drawing wildly in my mixed media sketchbook….

play it like a numbers game