there’s blue paint under my fingernails
blue paint on my knees
as i go through old art
i’m dismayed by all the art i made
and how dissatisfied i am with it
i made so much
and produced so little
it’s embarrassing
but maybe all this time i had put this unnecessary pressure on myself to make good art
when not much of it was very good anyways
the good stuff is few and far in between
maybe it’s just a numbers game
the more you draw
the more likely that one of them is good
so maybe i’ll do that
draw more
i’ve been on one of my highs
i probably already mentioned this
it comes and goes in waves
sometimes i cling to books
other times it’s film
other times it’s music
and this time it’s art
traditional art
modern art
acrylic pour art
it’s all i’ve been able to think about
in my frenzy i bought six canvasses and maybe twenty tubs of paint
and a set of acrylics i didn’t need
and a set of acrylics i probably did
i bought new oil pastels
and brought my watercolor sketchbook
all i want to do is make make make
make art make art make art
i wish my frenetic creative frenzies lasted
i wish they didn’t disappear as quickly as they appeared
but when it happens, i know i need to harness the energy
and do as much as i humanly can
channel the energy into blue knees, five hours bouts
so that one day i’ll dig thru the piles
find a thing or two i like
i should, shouldn’t i?
i wonder how long this will last
hopefully long enough to decorate my room
i want to create a gallery wall of old artwork
if i can find any good ones…..
maybe i’ll stick to drawing wildly in my mixed media sketchbook….
play it like a numbers game