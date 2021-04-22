man, haruki murakami is my favorite damn writer

i’m reading his collection of short stories on libby

i didn’t like nickel boys that much because i could not follow it well

my brain would just wander and i’d lose track and skim over critical pieces of information, so the story was ultimately incomplete

i think i’ll get cheap photo frames from goodwill and simply adjust my art to fit in the frames

i suppose you only ever really frame your art once, and frames have this magical effect of elevating anything inside, even if it’s a sloppily drawn crayons picture or just plain wallpaper

and that’s a magic i want to surround my old art

and new, since i plan on creating new works to fill the frames

i want to make a gallery wall of art inside my room….

we went on our fourth alcohol run today

and bought a raspberry sparkletini and a tiramisu cream liqueur

i am so excited to mix the tiramisu with my new ground coffee: mocha and cinnamon

these small simple pleasures make large reverberating impacts

we started a new show on hulu today while eating a dinner of oven baked honey bbq chicken and veggies and rice

the plume of rice aroma filled the entire apartment

my bedroom and bathroom smelled like fresh rice for hours afterwards