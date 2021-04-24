Feeling enormously pleased with how the art framing went.

At first, I was only going to use my black framed ones, then realized how beautifully eclectic it looks with the matted pieces and canvases. So this will fill my dauntingly blank wall.

I will wake up each morning to my art. Hopefully it inspires me to continue creating, because I hit art block walls very, very often.

Also happy with how my last art pour went. I don’t have good photos, but I will take them later, once I have varnished the piece. I’d love for it to look glossy and complete.