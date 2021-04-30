Waiting for my hair to dry. They changed the font on WordPress. We went to Home Depot to buy wooden planks to attach to the coffee table. I also exchanged the weathered grey stain color to another one, but I forget the name.

The weathered grey stain had a faint blue tint.

Blowing the air conditioner to 73 tonight. I couldn’t sleep two nights ago because my comforter was too warm. And my room too bright. I bought a new light comforter and a long curtain rod to sleep better at night.

I feel a bit bad, spending money almost every single day on furnishing, food, and nicknacks. I usually spend very little, but after our move-in, I’ve been finding excuses to buy, buy, buy. The buys are not entirely useless. I bought the new blanket, the new curtains, the new paint, the new coffee table, the new shelf. I guess that’s what happens when you virtually furnish from scrap: you end up buying a good amount of stuff.

But I came bursting through the front door with some old decor pieces that I scrounged up. Amid the dust and grime, I found a few excellent pieces. Wicker, flowers, vases, LIFE magazines, clocks, and more. I studied those Pinterest photos like I had a test.

Eventually, I tell myself, your home will be your own style. It won’t be exactly farmhouse, or modern, or rustic, or boho, or any of the above. It will be uniquely yours. Whatever brings you joy. Those small pieces and accents and textures will make your home yours.

I keep telling myself that these trends will fade. That one day, grey will be seen as off-brand, disgusting, boring. I remember when grey first came into style. 2017, 2018. I found it abhorrent. The – what was it called? Something-something grey. And it made me want to vomit. I said it looked like concrete on the walls. I said white doors were perfectly fine, why make them grey? I can now see and understand the general fascination, but privately, I find antique stains cozier. They’re just not in style anymore.

So we roll and roll with the trending punches.

Work is good. It’s easy. It’s so, so easy. The hours are easy – 9 to 5, basically, if not earlier, and I can’t be reached after 5. My boss is kind. He enjoys calling, but there are busy days, and there are quiet days. The balance is wonderful. Working from home makes every day a Friday. There’s the flexibility of working when I feel like I can be productive, and then living my life fully when I feel like I can’t. And by fully, it usually means being a tornado artist. I. Love. Virtual work.

Companies are tiptoeing. They don’t see how beneficial it would be to make a whole PR statement about going permanently virtual. That if they announce they are going fully virtual, and make a fuss about it–oh, we are being so forward and technologically savvy–employees will be crashing through the front doors to join.

Being in-person just seems outdated, old, traditional-manager-looking-over-your-shoulder, unsavory, heavy footed. We know the virtual workplace works. We know it makes money, saves money. But companies are just singing the boring chorus of “oh, we’ll go back in person…maybe hybrid… yes… water cooler talks…” all tip-toeing. I can’t believe people still refer to “when we were back in the office,” like the good ol’ days. It has been over a year since “we were back in the office.” It’s like breaking up with a person and spending the next year constantly referring to days before the breakup. At some point, it’s just not the reality anymore. It’s time to adapt.

On a completely unrelated note, I was driving today, and it suddenly hit me. A small wave of epiphany, then louder, roiling. In Buddhism, they say that the root of suffering is desire. When I was 13, and heard that, I thought I understood, but I knew I didn’t. Why desire? Why is desire so bad? I desire comfort. I desire food. I desire happiness. Is desire so bad?

And then I realized, today, on the road across the local Wal-Mart, that the root of suffering is desire because desire occurs from both lack and want. Desire springs from the contrast of what is and what could be. It arises because of a fundamental discontent with the way things are right now. In the entire present. To desire is to want, and to want implies not having – not now, at least.

I’m not sure if I can fully express this. Desire takes you out of the present. It accentuates what you don’t have in the present. By not simply accepting the present as it is – not necessarily passively, but with a sort of, what’s the word? surrender – there is suffering.