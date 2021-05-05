For all the iPad owners out there

…who like to read, there’s an excellent app called Libby. Reddit recommended it – I looked up “best iPad apps reddit” – and it did not disappoint. With Libby, you can find your local library, sign in with your card, and digitally loan books. It sounds like a regular book download. But here are the parts I love: you can sample tons and tons of different books and you can see book reviews – all in one place. No more toggling between Google Preview, my library suggestions, and Goodreads anymore. Some brilliant person out there decided to merge my silly qualms into one app.

Granted. It doesn’t replace physical books. I miss going to the library on scorching hot days: I don’t know how they managed to keep the place in subzero weather, bu they did. I miss when the coffeeshop still had its sunken soft brown plush couch, and my best friend and I would go there and eat chocolate cake. I miss getting overly sweet iced coffees that’d keep me awake at night, and I’d regret it but get coffee again. In the summers, I would find a comfortable corner, grab a few books, and curl up for hours. Like a cat. I’d read until my eyes were sore.

Libby doesn’t take the place of that – it only helps me find and read books – but it’s more than I’ve been able to do during the pandemic. Recently, I’d been hoarding books until they were long due. I would only get through one or two books because, psychologically, I felt as though they were scarce, and I shouldn’t finish them too soon. With countless books at my fingertips, I’ll be grazing book titles like a book cow.