…. at even hearing about one day going back into the office. I already have begun compiling a list of fully virtual companies. Once this company even hints at officially going back, I’ll be applying to my remote list like nobody’s business.

It’s honestly just dumb to me–companies tried out a year of the entire workforce being remote, and this one made millions. Employees quit the bullshit two hour commutes, left behind wasted time at work, and stepped away from the horrendous 8-5 in a stale office building. And yet. Organizations want to go back.

For Christ’s sake. Virtual work worked. It works. It’s working. And yet these idiot companies talk about returning to the workplace as if we were all just dying to go back to waking up at 7 AM and not having our privacy in the office and being stuck in traffic at 6 PM–as if we all loved the stupid small talk and glorified water cooler chats that we would have all done better without.

If I sound bitter, it’s because I am. I think it’s just utterly backwards. If I have the choice, and I’m determined to make that choice, to never return to the office, I won’t. I won’t. I’ll leave this company for another, ideally one that’s on my fully remote list, and I will never go into an office again. Organizations don’t realize how much money they’d save on closing whole offices, cutting bills and electricity and water, nabbing talent from all over the world, and offering lower wages that, to affordable regions, are highly desirable.

But no. They want that “culture” and in-person hoo-hah and get togethers and micromanaging via stopping by your office and monitoring and eyeing and small talk that grates.

Another thing that annoys me is how readily people are spittling back into each others’ faces because of this purportedly 99.9999% successful vaccine. Oh, maybe we will all go to a restaurant together! Hell to the no. I am not going to a restaurant with anyone–not even my boyfriend or family–let alone my co-workers, whom I don’t even know that well. It’s absurd.

I’m deeply skeptical of massive hordes of people spitting and spatting into each other’s faces because they think they won’t be the 5% that contract it, despite the vaccine, or the 1% that die. But 1% of, say, 4,000,000 is a lot higher than you would want to think. And suddenly, when it’s you or someone you know who had the vaccine, and gathered, and died, the idea of 1% being so small is not all that comforting. At least 99% are protected! they say, so go ahead and gather! Even if the cost was the life of someone you knew. No. Stay. Away.

So, in essence, people annoy me, disease annoys me, and the thought of being around people and, as a result, disease, annoys me. I want nothing more than to live in a cabin in the mountains, away from any and all people. It’s been over one year since I’ve seen any of my friends, anyone at all, save for my boyfriend, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s funny: I used to see people every day in college, and I felt very lonely. It ate me alive. Now I’ve gone a year without seeing anyone, and I couldn’t feel more fulfilled. I think there was one or two days where I briefly missed having friends, the warmth of seeing them, but then it faded as quickly as it appeared. The emptiness was always from within.

Books, coffee, and the few people I love. Art, writing, books, music and social media. Civilization via digital screens. My work sustains the few things I truly cherish and value in this life. The work itself is meaningless to me. It’s just something I do to keep me busy, like a child with okay toys. And I feel resentful that work, in going back to the office, threatens to cut into the things I care about. And my misanthropy has only grown fuller and heavier in this past year. I always knew socializing was a muscle to be worked: it has effectively atrophied. I have no desire to meet people, make friends, or foster relationships. I would be happy on a farm, surrounded only by animals and my family.