Eating green grapes with a fork. They’re not as sour as I thought they would be.

Watching I’m Thinking About Ending Things on Netflix. An hour in and I have no idea what’s going on. A psychological horror, a slow burner, one that makes me feel profoundly sad. But I want to know the twist, know who’s what and what’s who, so I’ll watch this next hour before calling it a night, maybe in my safety pod.

If I don’t go back to the movie, I’ll never finish it.

I started applying to new positions. Remote ones. Virtual companies, ones that have seen the light and are taking advantage of it. I got clarity on our most likely approach: going into the office at least some of the time, “lunches” and “collaboration,” which gave me the confirmation I needed. It’s time to look. It’ll be in between passive and active searching: I have this job, virtual at the moment, for at least the next two months.

Although I was thinking. If it were NASA again, I might go in. I miss E. I miss J. I think of the semi lectures from others on my team about How Important Relationships At Work Are, as if I didn’t know from my pinky or my index finger. Of course I know they’re important. I just don’t Like Anybody Enough. I’m particular about people. Everywhere else I’ve been, I’ve felt fondly and kept in touch with a select few. I email them from time to time. I message them and think of them. I DM THEM. It’s just that I don’t like anyone enough here so I’ve checked out and stopped engaging. It’s like going from one daycare to another. Some daycares you make lots of friends and other daycares you make none.

It’s all really seeming very pointless to me, the corporate world. The professional world. “Professional growth” falls behind “work life balance” falls behind “misanthropy” falls behind “comfort” falls behind “personal safety.” That is, I value safety most, comfort next, avoidance of people a close third, work life balance, and then professional growth. No one lies on their death bed caressing their company titles and diplomas. They miss their friends. Their family. And they regret.

After the Ivy League degree and Valedictorian diploma and NASA gig and Masters degree I realize I don’t give half a shit about any of it. I don’t. All I want is to be comfortable and healthy and safe and happy and creative and quiet and left the hell alone.

They were temporary draws. Drives. I was driven. Driving, I was in a car on a road trip to somewhere and that was where and it was the next achievement goal after the next. But then somewhere along the line I realized it is, in the grand scheme of things, less about getting to the destinations than it is about just being in the car and savoring it until I inevitably run out of gas.

The more I read about dharma and illusions, the more wide eyed I get and feel. It’s probably not good that I’m watching this movie, but the synchronicities in my life are alive and well, blooming in anger. It’s terrifying but moving all at once. If I could listen to poetry out loud and like it, I would.