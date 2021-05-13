I think I’m happy. In the moment, I am. Content. In my bed. On my soft foam pad. Under my new white comforter, which I don’t use, because when I do, I wake up in a sweat. I spent hours outside in the backyard today, the sun setting behind us, pollen drifting lazily, trees swaying gently. It was beautiful, it was, and I found a baby rabbit that has taken to eating our sweet potato leaves.

The sadness dissipated after a while. So did the irritation and anger. I need space outside and away from people. Hours of it. I need uninterrupted blocks of space and time to be alone, alone, alone. And once I emerge, like air chrysalis, I can sing and smile and feel normalcy. Otherwise, I feel irritable and disturbed.

I eventually just cut out and hung up on the phone because I was privately annoyed at even being in the conversation. I did the calculations and was perversely bemused to see that I was paid several hundred dollars to attend meetings in one week. Meetings, ha. Ha. Ha. God, I’ll take vacation days.

Horrified at this new CDC nonsense swirling around about not wearing masks. There’s so much wrong with it, from people lying about being vaccinated to those who are vaccinated and become diseased anyways and the poor vaccinated folk who will come to pass, unaware they’d be in the minority that officials will gloss over.

Over a hundred fully vaccinated folks have contracted and passed regardless. I’d like to see someone try to tell the bereaved family members that the dead was just .000001% of the population and they Died so others could Live Normally. It is awful and perverse and backwards and I’m sure to face even more backlash if I express my hesitation in person, that the disease is far from over, that man has always been arrogant as hell about these things, and we should exercise caution. Not that people would listen or care, but I’ll be annoyed to awkwardly decline corporate lunches come Fall. If I have to decline.

One day I’ll be mountain folk. I will.