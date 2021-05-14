Spent the day feeling sort of listless. I didn’t feel much better until this afternoon. I washed my clothes and cleaned the dishes and wiped the floors. Then I played guitar for an hour or so, until my fingertips began to ache and my phone nearly died.

It has been a long time since I’ve played guitar. I used to play almost every day. When my roommate had one and brought it with her to college. My next door neighbor with the short hair and pup once left a note on my door that I played beautifully and would I like to join the talent show next week?

With taut strings and pink hands, I ride alongside familiar songs, chords echoing familiar. One of the most beautiful and rarer moments I’ve had is making music with others. Instruments, vocals, the works. Or maybe just me and another person. Harmonizing, sharing the moment, moving together, almost orgasmic.

And yet it has been years since I’ve felt that, the shared experience of making music. Sometimes music moves me so deeply I have to recreate it, maybe on piano or guitar, and I play and play until I’ve exhausted myself.

I realize all I really want in life is just this: space and time with the ones I love, and to indulge in the hobbies that bring me joy. Playing guitar, reading, writing, painting–or something as simple as basking in the sun on a warm day with my little pigs. These small moments of joy and love and flow, even if they are sometime sandwiched by fleeting sadness, are all that matter to me.