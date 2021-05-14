Your new dental routine

The goal is to reverse mild cavities, prevent long term tooth decay, and strengthen existing enamel with remineralizing.

Floss after every single meal. Rinse lightly with water or saltwater post flossing. This is to clear the gunk that causes inter proximal cavities. You have two! Eat one stick of 1 gram Xylitol gum after each meal or snack. Consume anywhere from 3-5 grams of Xylitol every day, long term. The xylitol will eventually make your mouth harder to inhabit for bad bacteria (staph). Brush with the electronic toothbrush twice a day, religiously at night, 3-4 minutes, every nook and cranny. Use Crest’s highest stannous fluoride content toothpaste (.454% compared to the standard .2%) and, when possible, ACT’s anti cavity wash. Do not rinse your mouth with water after using the toothpaste! This will allow the fluoride to settle into your teeth.

And repeat.

I was horrified, albeit not surprised, to hear of newly emerging decay spots upon my dental visit. I’ve had a poor history of sweets and crowns and cavities and fillings. But I’m determined to care for my teeth as much as humanly possible before my next visit. I don’t know why, but I just really, really want my teeth to be clean and healthy.