The goal is to reverse mild cavities, prevent long term tooth decay, and strengthen existing enamel with remineralizing.
- Floss after every single meal. Rinse lightly with water or saltwater post flossing. This is to clear the gunk that causes inter proximal cavities. You have two!
- Eat one stick of 1 gram Xylitol gum after each meal or snack. Consume anywhere from 3-5 grams of Xylitol every day, long term. The xylitol will eventually make your mouth harder to inhabit for bad bacteria (staph).
- Brush with the electronic toothbrush twice a day, religiously at night, 3-4 minutes, every nook and cranny.
- Use Crest’s highest stannous fluoride content toothpaste (.454% compared to the standard .2%) and, when possible, ACT’s anti cavity wash.
- Do not rinse your mouth with water after using the toothpaste! This will allow the fluoride to settle into your teeth.
And repeat.
I was horrified, albeit not surprised, to hear of newly emerging decay spots upon my dental visit. I’ve had a poor history of sweets and crowns and cavities and fillings. But I’m determined to care for my teeth as much as humanly possible before my next visit. I don’t know why, but I just really, really want my teeth to be clean and healthy.
1 thought on “Your new dental routine”
Thank you for the info. “Xylitol gum”. I will get some. LOL.
