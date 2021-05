If you could take a snapshot of a moment, here’s what you might see.

Two sleeping guitar pigs. Blissfuly oblivious to the din and movement around them.

Latin music blubbering jovial through Spotify on our little blue speaker.

Smell of steak butter rising thick into the air, dissipating into lake air, open windows.

Me, curled up on the floor cushion I recently moved into the living room, inspired by the plush cream carpet.