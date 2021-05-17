Fictitious Horror Collection

Yesterday, in an impulsive fit, I drifted into an antique mall. There were neighborhoods of booths. Booths on booths. Like a New York grid.

One room was filled with clocks, clocks large and small. Clocks loud and broken, clocks old and older! Two grandfather clocks stood empty, gathering dust. I briefly imagined myself having one. Right in the entrance. It would greet every guest in it weight and size, its haunting cherrywood presence…

Another booth was filled with taxidermy. Ah. Your classic American cabin. Man’s strange insatiable desire to parade death. Like savages. There was a poorly taxidermied beaver. I stared at its beady little eyes, lifeless and hard and foreign.

Some booths had nicknacks. Glass figures. Postcards. Photos of dead relatives. I flipped through the images, yellowed and cold. They never smiled in their photos. Who had sold these images of the once-living? Relatives? Ancestors? For $6 a photo? Imagine a world in which our instagram photos were pawned off in abandoned empty booths.

As I floated from one booth to the next, I was most drawn to the strange pieces. The creepy pieces.

If I had the means and funds, I’d have a whole room of horror goodies. Antiques, paintings, dolls, photos–anything that inspires unease, fascination, creepiness.

It’d be like the one in Annabelle, the basement room by–I forget their names–Lorraine and her husband.

Here’s what I’d include.

This 50’s WASPy suburban head. Not your everyday suburban housewife! radio man sings. Its neck metallic. Ironically futuristic.

It made me think of Silence of the Lambs whispering “Clarice,” behind yellowed teeth and prison bars, 16 minutes of screen time.

The faceless dark figures. Light and death. Shadow of life behind headlight eyes. A monster pulled straight from Mike Flanagan’s back pocket…

This box. Your freak show classic–Great Smith Shows-reminding me of that one scene from-from that one awful Western, from that one awful series, where a man with only a head was paraded around to read theatre…traded off for a trick chicken who could do math.

(Parading the human body on yellow wheels)

And, of course, the quintessentially creepy doll. Not Chucky, not Annabelle, but a formally flushed butler in-between. Flesh colored shoes. Blood red cheeks. A devious little smile–saying hello–hello–inspiring a haunted son movie where the boy’s the doll and the doll’s the boy and they’re inextricably linked.

Then I’d accompany him with the haunting girl up right, her eyes sallow and dark. Maybe they would be looking for each other. A love story in the works. Doesn’t she look like she knows more than she should?…

The collection wouldn’t be complete without the preservation of an insect or, in this case, amphibian, winged and trapped. It is. Desperation? Fascination? Like a medical textbook trap.

She’d sit in the corner, this Gatsby doll, ready and primped for the next 20’s party, life of the party….

And for posterity, man of The Shining, witness of REDRUM, man with an axe and pen and paper. Rotting old woman tantalizing supple in a bathtub. I would hang this signed photograph. You couldn’t have a collection without King, the king of horror himself.