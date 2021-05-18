Playing indie alternative songs on guitar and drinking caramel red wine, subdued
more Hozier and Vampire Weekend and a capo-less me
and the irony of playing Take Me To Church right after 10,000 Reasons Bless The Lord,
which was one of the few things that stuck with me after going to church
while not fully identifying as Christian,
which le beau asks me before I play the song, still beautiful and moving
The wine fast making way for drunken loud 11 PM singing and dancing around to
hip hop classics –
Right now – Devil in a New Dress by Kanye West and Rick Ross –
it started with the Snap filter that plays Juicy’s Big Poppa and I’m poppin’ around in fake shades and sending this to my graduate school friends
Belting my throat hoarse and my guinea pig is staring at me like he doesn’t recognize me (it’s mom, kid!)
We’ll open with some high energy classics by Biggie
Move on to Doo Wop
A favorite – imbuing my childhood – It Was a Good Day
And singing the words to my friends Agnes, Agatha and Jack in senior year by the lake in our light blue button down shirts -Just a Friend
Mercy – that’s an a- state, that’s an a-squake
Love in This Club
“The disrespect!” as I toot out the intro to Kid Cudi’s Reborn
Waves
Ending with Ex-Factor and Nice For What –
and now Ginuwine’s Pony….
I think it’s time for bed.
1 thought on “Is it wine down Wednesday yet?”
I love Vampire Weekend. Their song ‘Harmony Hall’ fits with the current situation now that is prevailing in the middle east.
LikeLike