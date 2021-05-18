Is it wine down Wednesday yet?

Playing indie alternative songs on guitar and drinking caramel red wine, subdued

more Hozier and Vampire Weekend and a capo-less me

and the irony of playing Take Me To Church right after 10,000 Reasons Bless The Lord,

which was one of the few things that stuck with me after going to church

while not fully identifying as Christian,

which le beau asks me before I play the song, still beautiful and moving

The wine fast making way for drunken loud 11 PM singing and dancing around to

hip hop classics –

Right now – Devil in a New Dress by Kanye West and Rick Ross –

it started with the Snap filter that plays Juicy’s Big Poppa and I’m poppin’ around in fake shades and sending this to my graduate school friends

Belting my throat hoarse and my guinea pig is staring at me like he doesn’t recognize me (it’s mom, kid!)

We’ll open with some high energy classics by Biggie

Move on to Doo Wop

A favorite – imbuing my childhood – It Was a Good Day

And singing the words to my friends Agnes, Agatha and Jack in senior year by the lake in our light blue button down shirts -Just a Friend

Mercy – that’s an a- state, that’s an a-squake

Love in This Club

“The disrespect!” as I toot out the intro to Kid Cudi’s Reborn

Waves

Ending with Ex-Factor and Nice For What –

and now Ginuwine’s Pony….

I think it’s time for bed.