It’s noon. I’m on the balcony. By the lake. My coffee is cold.

I work best when I’m left alone. I think I do most things best when I’m left alone. Being left alone is the greatest form of – what’s the word? – I don’t know. But it’s the greatest form of something for me to be. Productive. At peace.

Out of curiosity, I took a mini Hogan test. This was spurred by my boss asking – “L, are you an introvert?” and me admitting, “yes, I am,” and him saying, “I’m an extravert! Did you know, on the Hogan scale, there’s friendliness and sociability, and see, I’d be high on sociability, I get depressed when my wife and kids are out, but you’re probably lower. I enjoy talking, but…”

So I took the test. Unsurprisingly, I scored a 3 out of 10 on sociability and friendliness. Low scorers “seem reserved and quiet, good at working alone, quiet, socially reactive.” Check, check, and check. We “seem independent, frank, and direct, willing to confront others, cold and tough.” Sounds about right. Except I’m not very good at confronting others.

I scored even lower on stability. “Tense, irritable, and negative, open to feedback, candid and honest, moody and self-critical” all sound pretty apt. There was something about being impulsive and not conscientious. My highest scores were on ambition – 8 out of 10 – “competitive and hard working, energetic, competitive, restless and forceful.” I’d say there’s a heavy emphasis on the competitive part. It’s withered over the years. Competition gives you the illusion of getting further, but it’s just an illusion.

My highest score was on creativity and inquisitiveness. This was also not surprising.

These descriptions also aligned with the Enneagram 4 (The Sensitive, Introspective Type: Expressive, Dramatic, Self-Absorbed, and Temperamental), which has, to date, described me better than any personality test ever has. It’s honestly quite terrifying, to be honest. It’s as if some alien fly perched itself on the ceiling of my wall throughout the years and observed me, quietly, and all the things I kept hidden, and then decided to buy a website domain to describe every idiosyncrasy and flaw. But there was never an alien fly. So in a way, I feel less alone – there are countless other Enneagram 4’s out there, all subject to similar personality patterns.