11 AM. Catching up on old blogs from the past two months. I’ve been feeling more bloggy lately. Sometimes I’ll go a few weeks without visiting, and then, a month later, I’ll be scheduling out posts non-stop.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, I visited an indoor, shared space-with-other-human-beans for extended entertainment purposes. The art museum. I say ‘for entertainment purposes,’ because I have gone to stores for necessities: food, furniture, the works. Otherwise, I have not stepped foot into an office, restaurant, movie theatre, mall, or anything else, for pre-pandemic fun.

It was… a good experience. Nobody spoke to me. People kept their distance. Every single person wore a mask, which I was not expecting. It was almost overwhelming to be surrounded by art. We didn’t even make it through all the exhibits before tiring out and heading home.

But the art itself was lovely. There was a moment where I stared at a white lump in an exhibit box, and waved it off, thinking it was the usual contemporary stuff. But then le beau asked, is that real? And I looked closer, and saw frost. Frost? I read the description. It was a plant, enveloped in snow, surrounded by very real crystals. When I thought the artist had made the snowy arrangement, I thought it was dumb. When I realized that nature had made it, I thought it was beautiful.

So there’s my lesson in perspective. We ate Venezuelan at the park and stopped by the liquor shop to get a white wine and a red wine. I’m pleased that, every time, I manage to select a very tasty alcohol. It’s in the packaging… and the reviews. As we almost left, I went, what’s that? and picked one off the shelf, and le beau noted that it had almost sold out. So we brought it home and it tastes like the sweet green grapes I finished last week.

I have been reading a lot more. Mostly because I have the Libby app on my iPad. I can check books out and preview them with a few taps. I haven’t gone to the library in over a year. When I was visiting, I would pick up books at the drive-through. But then I’d feel bad about finishing the books and not want to return them. There was that one time I almost got fined over $200.

Thinking about sharing my Instagram reviews on here…the books I’ve read. I guess that will give me something to do, something to write about. And, ah, the animation covers… I will share those as well. So. Bear with me, WordPress, as I start to roll out my thought vomit.