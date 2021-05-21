Dear diary

May 21st, 2021

I woke up at 11 AM today.

At 2:22 AM, the conclusion was that everything is okay. Everything is okay. Of course. When has anything been anything other than okay?

I remind myself that this isn’t real, this isn’t real. The things in our minds – they’re not real. And yet it can feel so real. Sometimes this reminder brings me comfort. Other times, not so much.

I’m in the living room right now, listening to Spotify on the new Roku TV. It has excellent sound for music, but terrible sound for movies. It’s uneven, with action scenes loud and dialogue soft.

I started the movie Shutter Island last night, red wine in hand. Leonardo DiCaprio is fantastic. I wanted to watch a movie with him in it. But I couldn’t find Romeo and Juliet.

As I was watching Shutter Island, I kept thinking of how I’ve been wanting to watch this movie since 2010, when I first flew to China and wandered up and down the aisles doing lunges because I did not want to have a blood clot.

After rolling out of bed around 12 today, we spent the next five hours fiddling around with the Instant Pot and cooking. Experimenting. I made two batches of chicken thighs in the Instant Pot and fried some eggs while I was waiting. Le beau steamed some broccoli, which ended up turning into a broccoli porridge. There’s a lot of magic surrounding the Instant Pot, apparently, but I have yet to discover it. I am determined to, however. We’re learning.

A lot of cooking is, I think, intuition and style. I used to declare wildly that I cooked with my heart. It’s true. I don’t like measurements, which is why I don’t like baking: I can’t follow instructions and they always ask for too much sugar than I’m willing to pour. Which makes for poor desserts.

Tomorrow is Saturday. I was looking around the parking garage, usually filled around this time. Then I remembered it was Friday night and we were losers, so I chuckled and hopped out the car. Our idea of living life on the edge is buying cookies at 10 PM and ordering takeout Greek. Which, by the way, was delicious.