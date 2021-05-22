Not your average Target husband

We’re in the Louis Vuitton store. I feel vaguely panicky and uncomfortable: there are people, whom I’m not used to being around.

It’s bright and colorful and packed, even though the line stretched around the entire store. I’m hiding out in the back room area that’s empty and adjacent to where all the people mill, captivated by the gleam of luxury, which I never understood.

I feel like one of those husbands waiting for their wives at Target. Except I’m more curious and scared, if we’re being honest.

(As I was meandering around, observing the items and accidentally stepping behind the cashier counter (“oh! Sorry ’bout that,” I said) I peered behind le beau, who promptly knocked me into an expensive-looking glass stand.)

The items are hideous. They’re just bags! I want to scream. They hold things! The Louis Vuitton lady in the suit gives me an up-down in my worn grey sneakers and baseball cap and shades and double mask. I can’t feign interest in the bag, the Neverfull, but I’m entertained by the environment. It’s been over a year since stepping foot into a mall.

The furniture is more art here than furniture. They chose a bright and colorful scheme, modern, mid century light. I want to sit on the blue egg chair, but I know I can’t, and I shouldn’t, because germs and, also, social norms.

Apparently it’s their most expensive item at $100,000.

The shoes here are ugly, the clothes drab. Maybe people shop here in pursuit of the intangible, of feeling big and wealthy and important, a stamp of worthiness packaged via brand.