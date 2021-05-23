Dear diary

May 23rd, 2021

6:28 PM

The chicken and pizza are done cooking in the oven. I’m waiting for le beau and on the couch, nursing my Naked Green Machine for sugar.

We went to buy groceries at three different stores today. I bought ingredients to try and make some of my favorite Thai foods: drunken noodles and basil fried rice.

We got the usual chicken thighs and sausage, larger cuts of steak, and stocked up on ingredients to make cheesecake. I suggested we throw in some blueberry as well, so there’s a fun swirl. I almost never eat cheesecake by itself. It’ll be our second stint with the Instant Pot.

Later, I pranced around the children’s shoe section looking for some neutral white shoes that I can wear everywhere. They were, apparently, Shaq shoes, and the only sizes that fit me were in the kid’s section. It’s been years since I have gotten shoes, and they seemed neutral enough. Sort of. I almost bought them, too, until I saw the words SHAQ written across the bottom, and put them down. But not until I had shuffled up and down the aisle for thirty minutes, much to le beau’s exasperation.

1:00 PM

I said I would wake Le beau up for groceries at 12:30 but it’s 1:00 now and I still haven’t. It’s kind of nice luxuriating lazily on the couch, sleeping in until the day is halfway over.

I’m reading Severance by Ling Ma. From her style, she seems too young to be my parent, too old to be my friend. She’s describing her childhood as a Chinese American in New York, her mother bickering to return, her father adamantly disagreeing.

I most recently read That Time I Loved You, by Leung, depicted from the perspective of a Chinese Canadian girl growing up in the suburbs. The neighborhood was flanked with suicides. It seemed too dreamy to be real, the 70’s version of Virgin Suicides.

When she described the boys who played basketball and traveled in packs, I dreamt of Sunday school. They acted as a collective of knee length basketball shorts, sharp contrast from the Gen Z children sporting their 5.5 inch seams at the cookie shop. They spent so much time playing Dance, Dance Revolution, wasting away whole afternoons stamping into the lights, spinning Rubix cubes with slender fingers.

It was at Sunday school where Mr. David told us not to fuck with ouiji boards. He had lived in cities before. He described it some beautiful way–I forget how, but so paradoxically I had to write it down. I was eleven. And misled. I dream of faraway cabins in the woods nowadays, divorced from the din of human society. I guess I’m at a happy in between right now. But one day. One day.

I should probably wake Le beau up now….we are in dire need of groceries.

May 22nd, 2021

2AM

Get out of the clouds!

All that’s real is now!

What’s here!

The present

The love that is here

Is all that is real

4PM

We’re in the Louis Vuitton store. I feel vaguely panicky and uncomfortable: there are people, whom I’m not used to being around.

It’s bright and colorful and packed, even though the line stretched around the entire store. I’m hiding out in the back room area that’s empty and adjacent to where all the people mill, captivated by the gleam of luxury, which I never understood.

I feel like one of those husbands waiting for their wives at Target. Except I’m more curious and scared, if we’re being honest.

(As I was meandering around, observing the items and accidentally stepping behind the cashier counter (“oh! Sorry ’bout that,” I said) I peered behind le beau, who promptly knocked me into an expensive-looking glass stand. “Excuse you!” I muttered, and stalked off to the back room.)

The items are hideous. They’re just bags! I want to scream. They hold things! The Louis Vuitton lady in the suit gives me an up-down in my worn grey sneakers and baseball cap and shades and double mask. I can’t feign interest in the bag, the Neverfull, but I’m entertained by the environment. It’s been over a year since stepping foot into a mall.

The furniture is more art here than furniture. They chose a bright and colorful scheme, modern, mid century light. I want to sit on the blue egg chair, but I know I can’t, and I shouldn’t, because germs and, also, social norms.

Apparently it’s their most expensive item at $100,000.

The shoes here are ugly, the clothes drab. Maybe people shop here in pursuit of the intangible, of feeling big and wealthy and important, a stamp of worthiness packaged via brand.

2 PM

In an effort to get a ‘Pulitzer-style’ photo of himself planking in mid-air, le beau belly-flopped onto my bed. It made an immediate resounding crack.

He duck-taped it back together.

I think we’re going to go grocery shopping and then Louis Vuitton as a gift-shopping endeavor. A lot of energy will be required, even though I haven’t eaten anything other than some leftover cookie crumbs from last night.

The nice part about scuttling around my place is that I can be a neat freak in peace. I can sweep little white dust balls that appear from, seemingly, nowhere – wipe down small fridge stains I’d otherwise have missed – wipe the floors with Bona, surfaces with Clorox, until I’m momentarily satisfied. Until the next dust ball rolls around.

May 21st, 2021

I woke up at 11 AM today.

At 2:22 AM, the conclusion was that everything is okay. Everything is okay. Of course. When has anything been anything other than okay?

I remind myself that this isn’t real, this isn’t real. The things in our minds – they’re not real. And yet it can feel so real. Sometimes this reminder brings me comfort. Other times, not so much.

I’m in the living room right now, listening to Spotify on the new Roku TV. It has excellent sound for music, but terrible sound for movies. It’s uneven, with action scenes loud and dialogue soft.

I started the movie Shutter Island last night, red wine in hand. Leonardo DiCaprio is fantastic. I wanted to watch a movie with him in it. But I couldn’t find Romeo and Juliet.

As I was watching Shutter Island, I kept thinking of how I’ve been wanting to watch this movie since 2010, when I first flew to China and wandered up and down the aisles doing lunges because I did not want to have a blood clot.

After rolling out of bed around 12 today, we spent the next five hours fiddling around with the Instant Pot and cooking. Experimenting. I made two batches of chicken thighs in the Instant Pot and fried some eggs while I was waiting. Le beau steamed some broccoli, which ended up turning into a broccoli porridge. There’s a lot of magic surrounding the Instant Pot, apparently, but I have yet to discover it. I am determined to, however. We’re learning.

A lot of cooking is, I think, intuition and style. I used to declare wildly that I cooked with my heart. It’s true. I don’t like measurements, which is why I don’t like baking: I can’t follow instructions and they always ask for too much sugar than I’m willing to pour. Which makes for poor desserts.

Tomorrow is Saturday. I was looking around the parking garage, usually filled around this time. Then I remembered it was Friday night and we were losers, so I chuckled and hopped out the car. Our idea of living life on the edge is buying cookies at 10 PM and ordering takeout Greek. Which, by the way, was delicious.