It’s easier to make separate posts and then bunch them up into a single diary-esque post, so I’ll do that instead.

I read somewhere about when germaphobia crosses the line from quirk to debilitating. There was a story of a woman who spent hours on hours each day, searching for specks of dust and grime to wipe away. By hand. It became all-consuming. She’d clean, leave for work, come home, clean, and then, exhausted by cleaning, sleep. Then wake up to clean.

Cleaning gives me a sense of control. But it’s not about the sense of control. It’s the relief that comes afterwards. It’s about the pleasure of seeing glimmering surfaces, free of dirt and grime, doorknobs wiped of invisible disease. There’s something deeply satisfying about an orderly environment. Plumped pillows, aligned dinner chairs, straightened bathroom accessories. It’s unsettling to see clutter, although I’m able to shut it out. The unsettled part. I can be fine with it. Sort of.

People, though, that’s harder. I developed an aversion to people-germs in 2015. After, quite frankly, nearly dying from some random cold, I did avid research on viruses, bacteria, transmission. Then I walked around, covered my nose and mouth. Avoided public places around flu season. Would consider the mall, then balk, or sit at a restaurant, and turn my back to coughers. I kept tabs on the people who were sick, who got me sick, and resented them, noting the exact time and place they transmitted their germs to me. My friends in graduate school teased me about it. When Brock, our TA, heaved up something ungodly in his lungs, for weeks, I never entered the classroom without my sleeves covering my face.

Teaching, in particular, was a pain because of my germaphobia. I’m sure I was responsible for transmitting all sorts of illness across entire school districts. And yet it was my job. My students would show up sick, or I would have a tickle in my throat. I remember my first job as a tutor, teaching obscenely small children, one whom was 3 and had saucers for glasses. He was as big as his backpack. I remember how it seemed that these kids would time their coughs right as I was opening my mouth to explain something. Impeccable timing…

The emergence of COVID made my tendencies go from “weird” to “warranted.” But the most recent removal of masks inspires nothing less than a deep sense of disgust. Disgust and fear are powerful emotions. I feel disdain for those without masks, disgust and irritation. We’ll probably shift to pick-up groceries only soon, and continue avoiding restaurants. Doesn’t a certain portion of the population–a tipping point–have to be vaccinated for the disease to subside? Didn’t measles make a wonderful comeback in 2019, even among the vaccinated, because of the glorious anti-vaxxers? Haven’t there already been 10,000 breakthrough COVID cases? The removal of masks is nothing short of an experiment, a test of purported efficacy, and I am not interested in participating.