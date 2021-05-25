We found a lone basketball on the court by the lake, so we took the ball and we played. At first, we played HORSE. I was winning. He was at HORS. But then he caught up, and I was at HO.

I mentioned playing basketball with him a long time ago, but boys, including him, don’t ever seem to take me seriously. I was pleased when he said I was good, two swishes in, better than he thought I would be.

Le beau showed me how to do a lay-up–hold the ball, two steps, and then throw. Hold the ball, two steps, and then throw. Throw it backwards, with one arm. I was taught to hit the backboard. He wasn’t. We threw the ball a little differently.

Sometimes I was his hypeman. Sometimes he was my hypeman. He’d pass the ball to me until I made three shots in the spot I’d decided that I would make three shots in. We passed, alternated who threw what and from where. On two occasions, the ball made a beeline for the lake. I rescued it. It lightly tapped a rumbling Mustang in the parking lot.

It was a beautiful day. Somehow the court was empty. I anticipated, any moment, a gang of eighth graders ready to take us on. They’d push us off. We joked that we’d get so good at the game that we’d start sleuthing around neighborhoods with the best players, all in the eighth grade, probably. Start competing in tournaments. Just us. Little people.

We played. And we drank boba. And we played some more. And we drank some more. Balling with boba. Boba and balling. Balling Bo’s with boba. The possibilities are endless.

Later in the car, I said I had located a coach. Him. That was the entire purpose. The long con. All these years. I was searching for the proper coach.

You can just call me Lu Buckets.