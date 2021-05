Jung’s book sits on my coffee table. Synchronicities abound. Precognition? Coincidence? I don’t know. It’s odd. Clairsentience. Am I imagining things? His Rubik’s cube–movie characters–book names–company building–lone basketball, couch cavort, dreams of a slithering Dück. It’s eerie and strange and magical and I don’t know what to make of it.

