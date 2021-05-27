Another day, another synchronicity.

It is 11:11. Coincidental. But maybe Jung would not think so….

We watched Pan’s Labyrinth. They need names for this genre. These movies are lovely, but not horror. Art suspense unsettling ambiance beauty movement. Pick one.

There was nothing to fear. The horror was in the everyday. There were no twists, no turns. Just the feeling that you walked away with. A sort of romance. Similar to Let The Right One In. I’ve been spoiled with horrors, with guttural creeps like Pennywise, Annabelle, the VVitch. But there are film artists out there who aim to craft, not scare….

I did love the creatures. I love odd fantastical creatures in general. 3D rendered monstrosities that bend and ache. Oh! I loved it so much. The massive toad, the eye-hand fleshman, and, of course, Pan, the faun.