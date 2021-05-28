Will set up the pigs once I’m home
I’ll also bring my old book that I’m fairly certain I stole from the library 8 years ago
The Paradox of Time
Zimbardo might be a controversial psychologist, but he’s an excellent writer
My perspectives of time have shifted in the past few years
When le beau asks me what I have planned out for the day, I usually give him a dirty look
Because the truth is that I no longer plan out my days
Not far ahead, anyways, just a list of interests and whims, if they arise
There are things I’d like to do, but I reserve the actual action
To the mood I’m in
When the time rolls around
I’ve become more hedonistic
In pursuit of pleasure
And soft comforts
I roll around with time, knead it like play doh
Stare out open windows, perpetually lounging, dancing, making my bed
In the past few years
I spent so long planning and preparing
For where I wanted to be
Where I wanted to go
That
As checked off each box
I eventually hit the “end”
This time around
Instead of racing to make a new list
Of new goals and plans
My current only item is indulgence–as much as is healthily possible
To be left alone
To rest
To play
Maybe it’s the effect of having guinea pigs
I watch them lounge, play, eat, poop, sleep, fight and munch
Living lives concentrated only on the present
Their cares fully taken by their enamored owners, family
Maybe I just want to be a guinea pig
When I see conventionally successful people
Like famous actors or inventors or CEO’s
The stuff society says is Very Important
I always wonder
If they are happy
If they are loved?
When I see Leo on TV
I google whether he’s found his lasting love or if he’s still on the usual prowl
I wonder how many hours Elon Musk works out loud
Why not hire a ghost CEO? I say to le beau. Just live on an island and let someone else do the work?
When Bill Gates’s divorce was announced
I said in the car
That you might seemingly have it all
The fame
The brains
The fortune
The brain chips! Ha
But you might never attain something so elusive and yet universally coveted!
Love and lasting love
Isn’t that strange?
I guess. There’s always more to it.
My guinea pigs are cute as fuck. And they have no damn clue.
Can you imagine being that oblivious to being that fucking cute?