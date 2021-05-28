Will set up the pigs once I’m home

I’ll also bring my old book that I’m fairly certain I stole from the library 8 years ago

The Paradox of Time

Zimbardo might be a controversial psychologist, but he’s an excellent writer

My perspectives of time have shifted in the past few years

When le beau asks me what I have planned out for the day, I usually give him a dirty look

Because the truth is that I no longer plan out my days

Not far ahead, anyways, just a list of interests and whims, if they arise

There are things I’d like to do, but I reserve the actual action

To the mood I’m in

When the time rolls around

I’ve become more hedonistic

In pursuit of pleasure

And soft comforts

I roll around with time, knead it like play doh

Stare out open windows, perpetually lounging, dancing, making my bed

In the past few years

I spent so long planning and preparing

For where I wanted to be

Where I wanted to go

That

As checked off each box

I eventually hit the “end”

This time around

Instead of racing to make a new list

Of new goals and plans

My current only item is indulgence–as much as is healthily possible

To be left alone

To rest

To play

Maybe it’s the effect of having guinea pigs

I watch them lounge, play, eat, poop, sleep, fight and munch

Living lives concentrated only on the present

Their cares fully taken by their enamored owners, family

Maybe I just want to be a guinea pig

When I see conventionally successful people

Like famous actors or inventors or CEO’s

The stuff society says is Very Important

I always wonder

If they are happy

If they are loved?

When I see Leo on TV

I google whether he’s found his lasting love or if he’s still on the usual prowl

I wonder how many hours Elon Musk works out loud

Why not hire a ghost CEO? I say to le beau. Just live on an island and let someone else do the work?

When Bill Gates’s divorce was announced

I said in the car

That you might seemingly have it all

The fame

The brains

The fortune

The brain chips! Ha

But you might never attain something so elusive and yet universally coveted!

Love and lasting love

Isn’t that strange?

I guess. There’s always more to it.

My guinea pigs are cute as fuck. And they have no damn clue.

Can you imagine being that oblivious to being that fucking cute?